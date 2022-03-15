Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $309.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPTGet Rating) to post sales of $309.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $306.30 million to $312.31 million. Camden Property Trust reported sales of $267.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on CPT. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.36.

NYSE CPT traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.75. The company had a trading volume of 525,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,319. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $106.68 and a 52 week high of $180.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.76, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.70%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 3,362 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $594,636.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 72,267 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $12,790,536.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,551 shares of company stock worth $29,889,141. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,519,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,197,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,728,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,365,000 after buying an additional 855,067 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,700,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,269,400,000 after buying an additional 775,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,525,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $991,775,000 after buying an additional 421,801 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Earnings History and Estimates for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

