Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Target Price to C$2.25

Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables from C$3.00 to C$3.15 in a report on Friday.

OTCMKTS:GRNWF opened at $0.78 on Friday. Greenlane Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03.

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

