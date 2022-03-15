Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Short Interest Update

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the February 13th total of 4,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts have commented on CNI shares. Argus raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.4% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,203,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,791,000 after buying an additional 1,548,506 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 39,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 39,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNI traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $123.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,657. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $136.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $86.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.74.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.579 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 42.26%.

About Canadian National Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

