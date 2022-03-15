Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 on April 5th

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$74.21 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$35.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$79.54. The firm has a market cap of C$86.32 billion and a PE ratio of 11.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$66.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$55.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.02, for a total value of C$380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,925,864 shares in the company, valued at C$146,404,181.28. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.22, for a total value of C$733,570.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,548,253.18. Insiders sold 233,379 shares of company stock valued at $14,677,624 over the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNQ shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.30.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

