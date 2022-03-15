Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Raised to C$236.00 at National Bankshares

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$231.00 to C$236.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CTC.A. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$216.00 to C$206.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$255.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$218.00 to C$222.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Boenning Scattergood boosted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$234.00 to C$244.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$190.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$228.73.

Shares of TSE:CTC.A opened at C$180.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$10.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.72. Canadian Tire has a one year low of C$168.80 and a one year high of C$213.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$182.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$183.13.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

