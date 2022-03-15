Canadian Zinc (TSE:CZN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canadian Zinc Co. (TSE:CZN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.12. Canadian Zinc shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 122,370 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$43.93 million and a P/E ratio of -3.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 867.15.
About Canadian Zinc (TSE:CZN)
Featured Articles
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Zinc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Zinc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.