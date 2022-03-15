Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cano Health updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of CANO opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Cano Health has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $16.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.51.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CANO. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.
Cano Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.
