Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cano Health updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CANO opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Cano Health has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $16.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.51.

Get Cano Health alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CANO. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $375,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cano Health by 3,807.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 53,309 shares during the last quarter. 34.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cano Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.