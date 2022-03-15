Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Acquires New Holdings in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 251,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned approximately 0.58% of DiamondHead at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHHC. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in DiamondHead by 227.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 950,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 660,571 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in DiamondHead by 21.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,635,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,622,000 after acquiring an additional 466,768 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in DiamondHead by 127.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 812,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after acquiring an additional 455,164 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in DiamondHead during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,890,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in DiamondHead during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,445,000. 57.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHHC opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

