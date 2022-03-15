Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Has $2.83 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,541 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $144.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.62 and its 200 day moving average is $142.29. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.90 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.08%.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 22,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $3,099,062.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $17,881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,352,790 shares of company stock worth $606,961,530 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Truist Financial began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

