Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Invests $1.65 Million in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 169,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned about 0.24% of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 36.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,908,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,565,000 after acquiring an additional 508,867 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 87.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,701,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,552,000 after buying an additional 793,278 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 47.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,023,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after buying an additional 330,807 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 2.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 723,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 39.0% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 621,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 174,350 shares during the period. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Shares of LGAC stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.33.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.