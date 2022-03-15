Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Invests $2.99 Million in Avista Public Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:AHPA)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avista Public Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:AHPA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned 1.04% of Avista Public Acquisition Corp II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Avista Public Acquisition Corp II during the third quarter worth approximately $9,278,000. Institutional investors own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista Public Acquisition Corp II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AHPA opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. Avista Public Acquisition Corp II has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99.

Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Public Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:AHPA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Public Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista Public Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.