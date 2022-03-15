Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 145,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned about 1.15% of Turmeric Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Turmeric Acquisition by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Turmeric Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 93,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 13,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turmeric Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TMPM opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. Turmeric Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $10.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79.

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

