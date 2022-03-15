Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Makes New $3.81 Million Investment in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 390,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned approximately 3.26% of JOFF Fintech Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JOFF. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOFF opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

