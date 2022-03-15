Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Takes Position in Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 194,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned approximately 0.75% of Build Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BGSX. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Build Acquisition by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Build Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $969,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Build Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Build Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Build Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BGSX opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. Build Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73.

Build Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software and technology-enabled services with a primary focus on North American markets.

