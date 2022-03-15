Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FCA Corp TX grew its position in shares of CSX by 1.0% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 138,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 195,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of CSX by 89.9% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 80,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 38,325 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 35.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of CSX by 57.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 43,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.23 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.49 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.07 and a 200-day moving average of $34.47. The firm has a market cap of $75.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

