CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $454,000 Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,313 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $119.89 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.74 and a 1 year high of $138.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.20 and its 200-day moving average is $120.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.47.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

