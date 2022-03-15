CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 180,000 Shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 930,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Sundial Growers worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,376,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529,816 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Sundial Growers by 11.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,498,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 149,922 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 573,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 16,879 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Sundial Growers by 16.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 397,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 56,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 38.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 385,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 107,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Sundial Growers alerts:

Shares of Sundial Growers stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. Sundial Growers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.83 and a current ratio of 13.44. The company has a market capitalization of $778.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 5.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.63.

Sundial Growers, Inc is a licensed producer that crafts small-batch cannabis using state-of-the-art indoor facilities. Its brand portfolio includes Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto and Grasslands. Sundial also operates the Spiritleaf retail banner. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek on August 19, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.