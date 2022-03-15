CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 3,984 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,939 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,984 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in FedEx by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 112.4% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Stephens lifted their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.23.

NYSE FDX opened at $211.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.80 and a 200-day moving average of $241.45. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $199.03 and a 1-year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

