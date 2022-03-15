CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 89 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,010 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 37,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 16.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 4.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 11.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FRC shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.80.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $157.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.33. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.47%.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

