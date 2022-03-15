Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Receives C$7.77 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.77.

Several research firms have commented on CS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 target price on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

CS stock opened at C$6.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.68. Capstone Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$3.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of C$2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 9.64.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

