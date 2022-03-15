Captrust Financial Advisors Buys Shares of 2,029 Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 115,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHLS has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

SHLS stock opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average of $24.87.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 78.16% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $48.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Shoals Technologies Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

