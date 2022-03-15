Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Holdings in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Digital by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,178,000 after acquiring an additional 42,753 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Marathon Digital by 3.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,555,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,108,000 after acquiring an additional 48,208 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Marathon Digital by 43.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 934,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,525,000 after acquiring an additional 282,177 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Marathon Digital by 505.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,289,000 after acquiring an additional 509,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the third quarter worth about $13,264,000. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MARA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Marathon Digital stock opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 49.89 and a current ratio of 49.89. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -62.97 and a beta of 4.65.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $3,084,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital (Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.