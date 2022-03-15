Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CARA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.50.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ CARA opened at $11.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.21. The company has a market capitalization of $624.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.05. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CARA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,199,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,683,000 after acquiring an additional 93,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,617,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,086,000 after acquiring an additional 696,893 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 883,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,755,000 after acquiring an additional 167,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 841,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 594,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,486,000 after acquiring an additional 103,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.