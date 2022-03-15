Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
CARA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.50.
NASDAQ CARA opened at $11.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.21. The company has a market capitalization of $624.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.05. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $29.65.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,199,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,683,000 after acquiring an additional 93,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,617,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,086,000 after acquiring an additional 696,893 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 883,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,755,000 after acquiring an additional 167,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 841,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 594,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,486,000 after acquiring an additional 103,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.
Cara Therapeutics Company Profile
CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.
