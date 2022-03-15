Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,387 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,403 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.41. The stock had a trading volume of 418,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,779,852. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.64 and its 200-day moving average is $51.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

