Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Makes New $638,000 Investment in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJR traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,518. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $30.66.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0791 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is presently 57.76%.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shaw Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

