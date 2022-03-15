CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Shares of CareCloud stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $25.50. 18,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,809. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.60. CareCloud has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $31.10.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

