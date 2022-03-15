Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from 1,050.00 to 925.00. The company traded as low as $22.57 and last traded at $22.86, with a volume of 543945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.73.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CABGY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,330.00 to 1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Carlsberg A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,090.00 to 950.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $841.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CABGY)

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

