carsales.com Ltd (CSXXY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.3131 per share on Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

OTCMKTS CSXXY traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $29.00. 701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929. carsales.com has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $42.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.14.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of carsales.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

carsales.com Ltd. engages in the operation of online automotive, motorcycle and marine classifieds business. It provides car buying and selling services in Australia. It also provides provide online advertising solutions to media agencies and its clients, dealers, industry organizations and many other businesses.

