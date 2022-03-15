Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRI. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Carter’s by 113.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,288,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $125,221,000 after purchasing an additional 685,199 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Carter’s by 183.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 440,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,840,000 after purchasing an additional 285,386 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Carter’s by 111.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 318,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,943,000 after purchasing an additional 167,933 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Carter’s by 60.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 445,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,366,000 after purchasing an additional 167,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the third quarter valued at $13,352,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRI shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $91.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.28 and a 52-week high of $116.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. Carter’s had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 38.36%.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

