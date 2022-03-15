Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $8,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTLT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Catalent by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total transaction of $288,334.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $240,381.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 492,073 shares of company stock worth $50,547,546 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.38.

Catalent stock opened at $95.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.30 and a 200-day moving average of $121.06. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.17 and a 52 week high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

