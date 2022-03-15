Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $231.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CAT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $241.56.

Caterpillar stock opened at $215.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

