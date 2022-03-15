CCFNB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $53.02

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.02 and traded as high as $55.00. CCFNB Bancorp shares last traded at $55.00, with a volume of 255 shares traded.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.26.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th.
CCFNB Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full-service banking through First Columbia Bank & Trust Co It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings, and demand deposits, and the making of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.
