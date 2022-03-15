CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 5.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

Shares of CECO Environmental stock opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. CECO Environmental has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $9.47. The company has a market cap of $189.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.00, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 5,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $31,796.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 542,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 182,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 25,051 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

