Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.03

Shares of Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1 – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €6.03 ($6.63) and traded as high as €6.30 ($6.92). Ceconomy shares last traded at €6.20 ($6.81), with a volume of 660 shares.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €3.10 ($3.41) price objective on Ceconomy in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.00 ($5.49) price objective on Ceconomy in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.40) price objective on Ceconomy in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.40) price objective on Ceconomy in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of €6.50 and a 200 day moving average of €6.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 million and a P/E ratio of 11.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.34.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

