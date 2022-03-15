Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Lowered to “Hold” at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $70.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $90.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Centrus Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centrus Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of LEU opened at $32.86 on Monday. Centrus Energy has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $88.88. The company has a market cap of $460.60 million, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.43.

Centrus Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LEU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $5.34. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 58.67% and a negative return on equity of 81.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $636,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip O. Strawbridge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $536,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,080. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Centrus Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 123,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,411,000. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Centrus Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 793,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,673,000 after acquiring an additional 19,491 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

