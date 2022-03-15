Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $1,297,673.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $2,019,636.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 959,651 shares of company stock valued at $889,772,464. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $779.49 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $546.98 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.40, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $927.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $932.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 price target (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $940.09.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

