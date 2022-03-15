Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 369.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ TXN opened at $168.05 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $161.04 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.05 and its 200-day moving average is $186.18. The company has a market capitalization of $155.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

Texas Instruments Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.