ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Downgraded by TheStreet

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ECOM. Zacks Investment Research raised ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

ECOM opened at $15.80 on Friday. ChannelAdvisor has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $29.42. The stock has a market cap of $476.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.52.

ChannelAdvisor ( NYSE:ECOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.25 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 28.15%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $60,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

