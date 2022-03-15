Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.71.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $12,312,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $7.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.06. 1,082,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,810,750. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $309.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $174.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

