Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.400-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.09 billion-$2.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.89 billion.Chico’s FAS also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.070-$0.110 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.58.

Shares of CHS stock opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.01. Chico’s FAS has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $508.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $496.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 258,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2,065.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 241,638 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 231,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 20,061 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 95.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 62,926 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

