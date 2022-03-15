China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.30

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 773 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.98.
China Minsheng Banking Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CMAKY)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Minsheng Banking (CMAKY)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for China Minsheng Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Minsheng Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.