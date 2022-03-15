Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.70) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Chinook Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.54). Chinook Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.37) to ($3.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($2.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chinook Therapeutics.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDNY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,093. The company has a market cap of $572.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.15. Chinook Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $19.85.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 3,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $47,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vii, L sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,609,630 shares of company stock worth $25,724,761 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 712.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 134,625 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 64,179 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 688,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

