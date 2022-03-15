Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.84.

Separately, CIBC increased their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.75 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of CHP.UN stock opened at C$15.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.07 billion and a PE ratio of 221.14. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a one year low of C$13.14 and a one year high of C$15.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.94, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

