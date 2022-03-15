CHS Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:CHSCP)

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.
CHS stock opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.99. CHS has a 1 year low of $29.11 and a 1 year high of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
CHS Company Profile (Get Rating)
