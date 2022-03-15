Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Argus lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.36.

NYSE CHD opened at $96.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $80.76 and a one year high of $104.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.89.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

In other news, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

