Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.45.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Cidara Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ CDTX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,014. The stock has a market cap of $48.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.29. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $3.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.41.

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 465.76% and a negative net margin of 89.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 1,054.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 468,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 428,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $412,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 571.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 373,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 317,739 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $827,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 810.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 517,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

