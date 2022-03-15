Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.50.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com cut Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.
Shares of CIEN stock traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.23. 49,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,775. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.91 and its 200-day moving average is $62.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. Ciena has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.56.
In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $225,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $141,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,098 shares of company stock worth $2,605,478. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ciena by 483.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.
About Ciena (Get Rating)
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
