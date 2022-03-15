Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com cut Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of CIEN stock traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.23. 49,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,775. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.91 and its 200-day moving average is $62.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. Ciena has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.14 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $225,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $141,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,098 shares of company stock worth $2,605,478. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ciena by 483.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

