Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on CIEN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com cut Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of CIEN stock traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.23. 49,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,775. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.14 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. Ciena’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ciena will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $225,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $128,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,098 shares of company stock worth $2,605,478. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ciena by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,514,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,141,000 after buying an additional 241,846 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Ciena by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,068,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,823 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ciena by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,058,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,358,000 after purchasing an additional 92,379 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Ciena by 6.9% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,873,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,900,000 after purchasing an additional 248,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Ciena by 6.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,067,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,510,000 after purchasing an additional 178,575 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

