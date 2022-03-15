Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $457.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cintas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $438.78.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $375.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.13. Cintas has a one year low of $328.57 and a one year high of $461.44. The company has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.51.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 325.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Cintas by 50.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

