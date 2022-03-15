Citadel Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

FPX opened at $95.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.36. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.60 and a fifty-two week high of $136.42.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.